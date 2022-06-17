No FIR against IAS officials for corruption in TN for past 20 yrs: NGO

Chennai, June 17 There is not a single FIR lodged against any corrupt IAS officer in Tamil Nadu for the last 20 years while FIRs have been registered against several politic for corruption, said anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam Convener Jayaram Venkatesan.

In an open letter to the Tamil Nadu IAS Officers' Association, Venkatesan added that one of the main reasons for corruption to flourish in government departments is the active role played by corrupt IAS officers in collusion with Ministers and contractors.

He said corrupt IAS officers misuse their powers, thereby creating a wall of protection and ensuring no action is taken against them.

"It is the responsibility of the larger IAS family to ensure that the files for enquiry or investigation and prosecution against corrupt IAS officials are given immediate approval and that they are not blocked or delayed," Venkatesan said in the letter.

He added that corrupt IAS officers block information to the people and key changes are required to address corruption such as end-to-end e-tendering, Right to Service Act, among others.

Appealing to the IAS Officers' Association and honest IAS officers to pressurise the government to file an FIR or chargesheet against corrupt officials, Venkatesan invited them to participate in Arappor Iyakkam's protest 'Kollaiyane Veliyeru' or `dacoits get out' in Chennai on Sunday.

