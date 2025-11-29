No firearms used in Bihar Deputy CM Sinha's victory procession, clarify police

Patna, Nov 29 A day after a purported video showed supporters using guns to fire in the air during the victory march of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha in Lakhisarai, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar on Saturday clarified that "firecracker guns, not firearms" were used in the celebratory firing.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, who has been elected from Lakhisarai for the fifth time, was welcomed by supporters in a grand procession.

The video circulating on social media alleged that supporters used firearms, triggering sharp criticism. However, the police investigation found the claims to be misleading.

According to SP Ajay Kumar, the device seen in the video was seized and examined by an armourer.

The probe confirmed that it was not a real rifle but a firecracker gun, a device commonly used for fireworks, bird-scaring, and to chase away nilgai and boars that damage crops in the region.

"It poses no threat to life or property," the SP said.

Locals said that such devices are traditionally used in weddings, festivals, and celebrations involving the fulfilment of vows. After verifying their statements, police released the two youths seen handling the device in the video.

The Superintendent of Police urged the public to verify the authenticity of any video or claim before sharing it online, cautioning against the spread of misinformation.

He reiterated that the firing involved only a firecracker containing gunpowder, not a live bullet.

Following the viral video, RJD leaders were quick to target the Deputy Chief Minister.

From the party's official X handle, RJD posted, "Fire the bullet, show the double-barrelled gun, intimidate the public - the government of loud speeches has arrived. Now for five years, keep listening to sermons based on stories from 25–30 years ago, because this government is capable of nothing more than this."

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed also criticised the administration, saying, "The gunfire that greeted Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha shows the true state of affairs in Bihar. While the Home Minister talks about expelling crime and criminals, the government must clarify what action will be taken against those who created fear among the public with such firing."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor