No flights to operate at Srinagar Airport on Friday, weekends after 5 pm in Feb, March

Flights operations have been suspended at Srinagar Airport after 5:00 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the months of February and March, the Srinagar Airport informed on Friday.

"We will be doing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This work is planned on all Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am," Srinagar Airport tweeted from its official account.

"We are ensuring that work is done only at night time so that there is minimum disruption of flights," it said in a tweet.

The affected flights on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday scheduled to operate after 5:00 pm have been preponed. Please check the revised time with your airlines, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor