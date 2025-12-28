No focus on development, AAP govt acting like an event management company: Punjab BJP chief

Chandigarh, Dec 28 Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said that instead of focusing on the development of the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was “acting like an event management company” and preparing to add yet another propaganda exercise to the series of special sessions of the Vidhan Sabha.

In a statement here, Jakhar said the Bhagwant Mann government had failed on every front and had no achievements to showcase.

“Therefore, it keeps rolling out new propaganda every day,” he said.

He described the special session being convened on December 30 to oppose the VB-G RAM G Act as the next episode in this series.

Jakhar said it would be better if the government used a special session of the Assembly to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and deliberate on the frequent murders and extortion threats being reported almost daily.

The BJP leader said that during the recent visit of Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Punjab, people from every district highlighted corruption in the scheme.

He urged the Chief Minister to issue a white paper on the corruption that has allegedly taken place in the state under the scheme over the past four years.

Jakhar accused the government of misleading poor people by getting forms filled and thumb impressions taken, while questioning why the rightful four years of employment of these beneficiaries were denied.

Challenging the Chief Minister, he asked why the AAP government was troubled when the Central government was promising to stop corruption in the scheme and provide 125 days of work instead of 100.

He said the government should stop misleading the poor.

“When the Central government has guaranteed 125 days of work, the state should implement the scheme effectively so that everyone receives 125 days of employment,” he added.

