No funds for farmers’ compensation, K’taka Cong stooges get Rs 150 cr to binge on biryani: LoP

Bengaluru, Jan 11 Karnataka Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka alleged on Thursday that while there was no money to provide compensation to farmers in the state, Rs 150 crore was available to host parties for Congress stooges.

Ashoka’s remarks came a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the formation of 'Implementation Committees' to ensure that the Congress’ guarantee schemes are implemented at the state, district, and taluk levels.

He said that Rs 150 crore over five years would be allocated for the functioning of the panels.

A committee at Vidhana Soudha will also be formed, with the president and five vice-presidents appointed, and the president given cabinet rank. Additionally, 31 party workers will be appointed as members.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Ashoka said that the ruling government was releasing Rs 100 crore as compensation for farmers reeling under drought, instead of Rs 2,000 crore.

Ashoka questioned the irony of the Implementation Committees set up by the Congress Government, to ensure the implementation of the party’s welfare schemes for the people and allocating funds for 3,000 Congress workers.

Ashoka criticised it as money being spent on “the enjoyment of Congress stooges who are given cabinet rank.” He sarcastically asked when the government would give cabinet rank to the farmers.

Ashoka claimed that the government says it does not have money for cleaning school toilets, “yet it has funds available to provide biryani and mutton meals to its workers” and suggested that this money could be better used for schools.

He also urged the government to focus on fixing the issues with the software used to enrol beneficiaries of guarantee schemes, as it was not working currently.

The Congress Government has implemented five guarantee schemes, including free bus travel for women in RTC buses, free 10 kgs of rice for members of BPL families, free electricity up to 200 watts for all households, Rs 2,000 allowance for woman heads of families, and Rs 3,000, Rs 1,500 allowance for fresh graduates and diploma holders in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor