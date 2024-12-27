No indication yet on possible tie-up with JD(U) in Delhi polls: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Dec 27 There are no indications yet on a possible tie-up between the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) for the Delhi Assembly election, city BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday, adding that any decision, if at all needed, would be taken by the party’s Central leadership.

Talking to IANS, Sachdeva said that ground-level workers are of the opinion that party leaders who have been constantly working for the people at the ground level should get priority.

Earlier, Sachdeva slammed the AAP and the Congress for being corrupt and each other’s well-wishers.

Claiming that the two parties were enacting a “friendly fight” to mislead voters in the Assembly elections, the Delhi BJP chief said that the two parties were two sides of the same coin.

Sachdeva said: "Congress looted Delhi for 15 years before the AAP government spread its network of corruption over 10 years and the BJP fought both these parties which are each others' 'B-team'."

"Staring at a big defeat in the Assembly election, the two INDIA bloc partners are trying to chase a particular vote bank to win a few seats and remain relevant in Delhi politics," he said.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Ajay Maken are old allies who even formed a coalition government in Delhi and supported each other in the recent Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Where was these two parties' rivalry when Kejriwal was carrying Congress candidates for Lok Sabha elections in his vehicle and seeking votes for them? he asked.

AAP leaders like Kejriwal and Atishi who were shaking hands with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are now feigning rivalry, he said.

"The voters must keep in mind that voting for the AAP in Assembly elections means voting for the Congress and vice versa. It is only the BJP which has been fighting these two corrupt parties for the past 26 years and will continue to do so," he said.

Sachdeva's fresh allegations of an alleged tie-up between the AAP and the Congress followed a similar charge by Chief Minister Atishi about the BJP funding the election campaign of a few Congress candidates in the city.

The Delhi BJP said city voters have made up their minds to teach a lesson to both the corrupt parties. “Delhiites have decided to bring a double-engine government to power in the city under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

