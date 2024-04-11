No infiltration can happen in Assam with PM Modi in power: Himanta Sarma

Guwahati, April 11 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Friday that the state will not see any infiltration attempt from Bangladesh with the Narendra Modi-led BJP in power at the Centre.

Addressing a public gathering in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister said, “I want to assure the people of the state that not even a bird can intrude on Assam from Bangladesh with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India.”

He also trained guns at opposition leader Akhil Gogoi for claiming that lakhs of people will enter Assam once the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is implemented by the Centre.

“Where are those people? Only one application was placed on the portal seeking citizenship under the provisions laid down in the CAA,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister also demanded an apology from Akhil Gogoi and other opposition leaders who spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in Assam.

“Five innocent persons died during the anti-CAA protests. People like Akhil Gogoi must be held responsible for the loss of lives,” the Chief Minister said.

According to Himanta Sarma, earlier the Assamese people used to celebrate Bihu amid the sounds of bullets and grenades.

“Now we have signed the Bodo peace accords, while the ULFA cadres have also returned to the mainstream. We also don't hear 'divide Assam' slogans anymore,” he claimed.

