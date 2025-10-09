No information about cabinet reshuffle, says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 9 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday maintained that he had no information regarding a cabinet reshuffle, and the matter is left to the party and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who "will take a decision on it".

Responding to media queries near his residence in Sadashivanagar locality in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated: “I will not comment on this issue. If the matter is discussed with me, I will give my suggestions. I request you (the media) not to create unnecessary confusion by debating this matter."

Asked about the dinner hosted by the Chief Minister, he replied: "What is wrong with that? It is natural to come together, share a meal, and discuss various issues."

On the 'Big Boss Kannada' issue, he said, “On Wednesday night, I called the DC and instructed him to give Jollywood Studios an opportunity to rectify their mistake. Our industries must grow. This is not a big factory causing major pollution. If minor violations have occurred, they can be corrected. I have told the studio to comply with the rules of the Pollution Control Board."

Reacting to the cabinet reshuffle speculation, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said: "The cabinet reshuffle will be decided at the level of the high command. I don’t know where these rumours are spreading. Who has made such statements about the reshuffle? The Chief Minister has not given any timeline for it."

Parameshwara added that there is a demand from the Valmiki community for ministerial representation, but the high command will take the final call.

Amid talks of leadership change and a possible cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has organised a dinner meeting for ruling Congress MLAs in Bengaluru and as per sources, the dinner meet is scheduled for October 13, ahead of the reshuffle.

Sources close to the Chief Minister stated that the reshuffle will take place after the Bihar elections. Through the dinner meeting, Siddaramaiah also aims to send out a strong message that there will be no change in leadership.

The Chief Minister has already spoken to Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, during his recent visit to Bengaluru, and has claimed that he will also discuss the matter with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, sources said that Shivakumar’s camp is looking forward to a possible leadership change in November. They are citing a power-sharing agreement under which Siddaramaiah is expected to step down after completing half of the term. MLAs from Shivakumar’s camp have already made public statements to this effect.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah is said to be using the cabinet reshuffle as a strategy to counter such claims.

