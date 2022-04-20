No innocent person should be booked in Jahangirpuri violence: National minorities panel

A National Commission for Minorities delegation led by chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura visited Delhi's Jahangirpuri where clashes erupted between members of two groups and called upon the administration to ensure that no innocent person is booked in the matter.

The delegation also requested the administration to "quickly" nab the culprits of the violence.

A clash between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

Appreciating the role of the district administration in containing the rising tension between the two communities, the Commission advised them to quickly nab all the culprits and take necessary steps so such incidents do not happen in future.

"No innocent person should be booked in this process," they said.

The delegation took stock of the situation from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West.

As per the statement of the National Commission for Minorities, the delegation was informed that "the third procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti which did not have the permission was being organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)/Bajrang Dal."

There was a minor scuffle between two groups which later turned violent and police immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, the statement said.

It was noted that eight of the nine persons injured during the incident were police personnel.

The Commission also had a joint meeting with representatives of both the communities and advised them to conduct Aman Committee meetings regularly.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police said that the situation in Jahangirpuri was peaceful and talks are being held with the Aman committee.

"The situation is peaceful. Talks were held with Aman Committee. The investigation is taking place in a fair manner," Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident.

National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri that erupted between members of two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Meanwhile, in wake of the incident, the Delhi police are conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor