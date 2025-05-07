‘No Intent To Escalate, but Prepared To Retaliate if Pakistan Responds’: Ajit Doval

India does not intend to increase hostilities, according to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who also stated that New Delhi is ready to "retaliate resolutely" if Pakistan chooses to do so. The NSA As he briefed his international counterparts on India's precision attacks and "non-escalatory" operations against terrorist groups in Pakistan, Doval made the statements. Doval shared information about India's missile strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir with his counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Japan. The Indian military launched missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on Wednesday. These targets included the camp of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke and the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur.

Officials told news agency PTI that Doval also made contact with France and Russia. In a controlled, non-escalatory, and restrained manner, the NSA informed his colleagues of the activities taken and the execution strategy. An official said the NSA stressed that while India had no intention of intensifying the conflict, it was ready to respond forcefully if Pakistan did.

The talks happened shortly after India struck nine sites as part of Operation Sindoor. He spoke with Jonathan Powell of the United Kingdom, Musaid Al Aiban of Saudi Arabia, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon of the United Arab Emirates, Masataka Okano of Japan, and US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded by calling the attack a "blatant act of war" and threatening to respond to the strikes at a "time and place of its own choosing."

The strikes killed 26 civilians and injured almost 40 more, stated Pakistan. The Indian administration, however, insists that no Pakistani residents, businesses, or military targets were hit. "No Pakistani civilian, economic, or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted,” a press release from the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, was quoted by news agency PTI.