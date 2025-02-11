No intention to repeal 1/70 Act, Andhra Pradesh CM assures tribals

Amaravati, Feb 11 Amid a protest called by tribal organisations against some remarks made by Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday made it clear that his government has no intention to repeal 1/70 Act.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of various tribal groups and some political parties have called for a 48-hour bandh in tribal areas against the Speaker's remarks to repeal 1/70 Act to attract investments in the tourism sector in tribal pockets.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that the government is committed to protecting tribal rights and that it has no intention of repealing the law.

Land Transfer Regulation Act 1 of 1970, popularly known as 1/70 Act, bars the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals and protects the interests of the tribals.

"We strongly believe that preserving the existence of tribal communities means preserving Indian culture. That is why we have been consistently working to improve their education, healthcare, and living standards. We have taken up special programs for the welfare and development of tribals. We are working to bring international recognition to tribal products, including Araku coffee," CM Naidu said.

The Chief Minister claimed that in the united Andhra Pradesh, he brought Government Order Number 3 to ensure that only tribal get the posts of teachers in tribal areas. He said the GO was cancelled due to legal implications because of the negligence of the previous government. He assured tribals that the government would work to restore the GO.

"We have no intention of amending the 1/70 Act which was brought with the idea that only tribals should have rights over properties in tribal areas," he said and appealed to tribals not to believe "propaganda".

During a tourism investors' meeting in Visakhapatnam recently, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu called for an amendment to 1/70 to attract investments in the tourism sector in tribal areas. Stating that the Visakhapatnam region has immense tourism potential, he felt that something was lacking.

The JAC of tribal groups demanded an apology from the Speaker for his remarks. Leaders of JAC alleged that the Speaker’s suggestion to officials would violate the Act. They voiced the apprehension that the tribals would lose their livelihood and rights.

The JAC called for a 48-hour 'Manyam bandh' on February 11 and 12 to protest against the Speaker’s statement. The shutdown is being observed in tribal pockets of north Andhra.

