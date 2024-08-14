No Interim Bail For Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal By Supreme Court, Next Hearing on August 23
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2024 11:57 AM2024-08-14T11:57:44+5:302024-08-14T11:57:57+5:30
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday, August 14, sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by August 23 and refused interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
The top court issued notice to the CBI on the pleas of Kejriwal seeking bail and challenging the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the central probe agency in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.
Supreme Court issues notice to CBI on pleas of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking bail and challenging the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024
