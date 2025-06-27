No internal rift in Congress, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, June 27 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed remarks made by Minister K.N. Rajanna suggesting political changes in Karnataka, saying it is better to ignore such statements, and that there is no internal rift in the state unit.

He said this while responding to media queries here after paying floral tributes to Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda’s statue on the occasion of his 516th birth anniversary, near the eastern entrance of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

When mediapersons asked him about Minister for Cooperation and his close confidante K.N. Rajanna's statement that the state politics will see a big change soon, CM Siddaramaiah said that Minister Rajanna had only stated that "there could be some political developments in the state, not that something definite would happen".

The CM said that it would be best to ignore the statement when he was asked how Minister Rajanna’s remarks should be interpreted.

Karnataka Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, on Thursday, stirred a political debate by saying that the state will witness major changes after September, fuelling speculation about internal conflict within the Congress.

Minister Rajanna made the remark after meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Rajanna, a close confidant of CM Siddaramaiah, had remained silent following the recent honey trap controversy. He had previously claimed in the Assembly and later in Delhi that there were attempts to honey trap him and that he was ready to take on the role of state Congress President held by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

He also expressed willingness to resign from his Ministerial post.

Speaking to the media, Minister Rajanna had said, "Let the month of September pass -- you will witness big changes. There will be a revolution."

When asked whether he was referring to changes in the state politics, the Minister confirmed, saying, "Yes, I am referring to state politics. Everything will begin after September." Rajanna also said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is governing under pressure.

While trying to dismiss the speculations generated after Rajanna's statements, CM Siddaramaiah said that there was nothing to be interpreted.

Speaking about Kempe Gowda, CM Siddaramaiah stated, Kempe Gowda was an able and visionary administrator and is regarded as the founder of modern Bengaluru.

The 516th birth anniversary of Kempe Gowda is being celebrated by the government in collaboration with the Kempe Gowda Development Authority and BBMP, he said.

The CM recalled that during his previous term as Chief Minister (2013-18), the government, after discussions with the Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, confirmed Kempe Gowda’s date of birth and has since then been celebrating the occasion officially every year.

He stated that if Bengaluru is recognised at an international level today, it is because Kempegowda laid its foundation.

The Chief Minister added that the government is committed to honouring Kempe Gowda’s legacy. Kempe Gowda, who built watch towers in four directions of the city, had a clear vision of how Bengaluru’s administration should function. During his rule, he developed several locality-based markets such as Nagarathpet, Chickpet, and Balepet. His model of administration remains exemplary, Siddaramaiah said.

"Our government is working towards realising the dream of developing Bengaluru," the Chief Minister said. The main celebration of Kempe Gowda Jayanti was held at Jagajeevan Ram Nagar in Sumanahalli.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar paid floral tributes at the statue of Kempegowda located near the Bengaluru airport.

