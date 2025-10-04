No Kunbi certificate will be issued based on flawed documents: Maha CM

Mumbai, Oct 4 Amid ongoing protests over reservations in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the government's role is to ensure that no injustice is done to any community, including OBCs, by misusing its decisions.

He defended the government’s decision to implement the Hyderabad Gazette to provide Kunbi certificates to the eligible Marathas, declaring that no one will get a Kunbi certificate based on flawed documents.

He was speaking at the meeting with OBC delegations amid demand from a section of them for the withdrawal of the government resolution issued on September 2 for providing Kunbi certificates to Marathas with relevant documents.

“Marathwada was the only region where the Nizam, not the British, ruled. Therefore, the Hyderabad Gazette, based on the records there has been accepted. There should be no injustice to anyone who is a Kunbi. The law has been fully followed while issuing the government resolution, and the fear that anyone will get a certificate on the basis of marriage or affidavit alone is baseless. Rules have been prepared to determine the procedure for issuing caste certificates and verifying them. A genealogy committee has been formed to issue caste validity certificates, and the certificates issued will be further scrutinised by the committee,” said the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis further said that a separate cabinet sub-committee has been formed for the OBC community. This committee has been given the powers of the cabinet and is responsible for monitoring all the schemes in the state.

“Several corporations have been formed for the sub-castes in the OBC category. Share capital has been given to these corporations. We have decided to implement the schemes of Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation for all these corporations,” he added.

He said the state government always takes decisions within the framework of the law, and its role is to ensure that no injustice is done to any community, including OBCs, by misusing its decisions.

“The government is committed to providing justice to every community,” he assured.

Fadnavis said that the necessary funds have been made available to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI), which is engaged in the promotion of a comprehensive development of Other Backward Classes (OBC), Deprived Castes, Nomadic Tribes, and Special Backward Classes in the state.

He added that Rs 1500 crore has been distributed this month to it.

According to the Chief Minister, 63 hostels have been built for OBCs in the state. Also, all the schemes of Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation have been implemented in these corporations for other backward classes.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that while giving reservations to any community, care will be taken that the rights of others are not affected.

“The government's policy is to provide justice to OBC, SC, ST or all other groups. The decision will be taken within the framework of the law. Giving false certificates is a crime. Legal action will be taken in all such cases,” he assured.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Our stance is that no injustice should be done to any community. Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes are still socially deprived. Therefore, the Central and State Governments are implementing various schemes for their progress. The government is also committed to ensure that other categories also get equal opportunities. The State Government provides necessary funds to MAHAJYOTI and other institutions from time to time.”

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor