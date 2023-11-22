No late evening classes in coaching schools now: UP CM

Lucknow, Nov 22 To ensure safety of girls, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has banned late evening classes in private coaching institutes across the state, a government spokesman said.

The government has also issued guidelines for this.

According to the government spokesman, private coaching institutes in the cities are being closely monitored to prevent the gathering of troublemakers and incidents of molestation.

The coaching institutes have been assigned the responsibility of ensuring the safety of girls from the time of their arrival till their departure.

The guidelines specify that coaching institutes should not conduct classes for girls after a certain time in the evening, allowing them to reach home on time.

Due to the incidents of fire in coaching institutes, the guidelines instruct institutes to ensure adequate security measures, including operating in a secure building, to deal with fire-related situations.

With the objective of ensuring the safety of women under the Safe City Project, the government is enhancing surveillance through CCTV at the entry and exit points of 17 municipal corporations, as well as government and non-government schools, colleges, madrassas, and universities in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

As per a government statement, under the Safe City Project, 17 municipal corporations and 2,500 schools of Gautam Buddha Nagar were identified by the state government for installation of CCTV cameras.

Out of these, CCTVs have been installed in 1,692 schools while the work of installing them in the remaining schools is going on war footing.

