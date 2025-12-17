No law & order in Karnataka, claims BJP

Belagavi, Dec 17 Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka claimed on Wednesday that the law and order situation in the state has completely deteriorated.

“Phones have ended up in the hands of prisoners in jails. The drug mafia has grown extensively. Police themselves have turned into thieves,” said Ashoka while speaking in the Legislative Assembly, adding that in Bengaluru Central Jail, murderers and terrorists are being provided resort-like and five-star facilities.

“Prisoners give bribes to jail officials to get transferred to barracks. Lobbying also takes place for this. Rowdy-sheeter Gubbacchi Sheena celebrated his birthday inside the jail. He even had his name written on the cake. It's unclear how such a cake entered the jail,” he claimed.

He said that a video of terrorist Shakeel Manna having a phone in his hand has surfaced, adding that before that, a photo of actor Darshan with a cigarette in his hand had come out from prison.

“The jail rules state that the Police Commissioner should visit the jail every month and conduct inspections. However, such visits have not taken place,” he said.

He said that the manual specifies that surprise inspections should be conducted.

Ashoka also claimed that in Karwar Jail, prisoners were consuming drugs, and when they didn't get them, they assaulted the staff.

He said that there are 777 CCTV cameras, but 100 are not working, adding that although the jail official requested 1,123 cameras, the government hasn't purchased them due to a lack of funds.

“For two years, there has been no money to pay wages to prisoners. The government should disclose how much money is pending,” he said.

He also alleged that the police themselves have become thieves. “In Bengaluru, in 11 months, 130 police personnel have been suspended for colluding with criminals,” he said.

Ashoka also pointed out that in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, a bank robbery of Rs 7 crore took place, and it was led by a police constable.

“In Bidar, the accused in a bank loot case have not been traced. Earlier, criminals feared the police. Now, there is no fear. There are 23,000 active rowdies in the state. 43,000 bikes have been stolen,” he said.

In cyber crimes, Rs 5,474 crore has been stolen. Police have recovered Rs 627 crore. Digital arrest cases have increased, but the Home Department is not creating awareness among people about this, he said.

The drug mafia is rampant everywhere. This illegal activity has gone beyond the government's control. A 9th-grade student in a school consumed a narcotic substance mixed in bottled water. Later, she was saying "very good" to the teachers, and upon inquiry, it was found that she had consumed the narcotic, he added.

Ashoka said that it is shocking that 15 per cent of school children are among those consuming narcotics, adding that they give narcotics through chocolate and later turn them into addicts.

“Narcotics worth Rs 150 crore are coming into the state. The police department should identify those involved in the drug network and take action,” he said.

--IANS

