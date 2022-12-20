"No laxity" in registering FIRs, taking action against criminals: CM Yogi directs officials

Emphasizing on quick redressal of public grievances, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday cautions officials against laxity in filing FIRs and directed the strictest action against criminals.

Addressing grievances of about 600 people at the Janata Darshan organised in Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium at Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath directed the officers to handle the problems of the complainants seriously, sensitively, and expeditiously so that nobody has to suffer.

He said, "There should be no laxity in registering FIRs, strictest action should be taken against criminals."

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to ensure that every complainant's issue is treated impartially and to his satisfaction. The CM also assured of appropriate action in a complaint about a boy found dead who had been missing for about four days.

He directed the Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover to take immediate action while giving his application.

Earlier on Tuesday, after offering prayers at Guru Gorakhnath, the Chief Minister also performed 'Gauseva'. He fed the cows and calves gram and jaggery on visiting a 'Gaushala'.

( With inputs from ANI )

