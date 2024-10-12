'No lessons learned', Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Bagmati Express accident

Chennai, Oct 12 Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday lashed out at the Indian Railways and the central government over the derailment of the Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train.

In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Mysuru-Darbhanga train accident mirrors the horrific Balasore accident -- a passenger train colliding with a stationary goods train. Despite many lives lost in numerous accidents, no lessons are learned. Accountability starts at the top. How many more families must be destroyed before this government wakes up?”

In his post, the opposition leader said that the Kavaraipettai accident that happened on Friday night reflects the Balasore (Odisha) tragedy of June 2, 2023, in which 290 people lost their lives and more than 900 were injured.

It may be recalled that 19 passengers of the Bagmati Express, which derailed at Kavaraipettai Railway Station in Tamil Nadu, have been admitted to the hospital.

The condition of four passengers is reported to be serious. Southern Railway has already launched a high-level probe into the accident.

The Bagmati Express train, running from Mysuru to Darbhanga in Bihar, collided with a stationary goods train at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The impact caused 12 coaches of the Bagmati Express to derail, and a parcel van of the train caught fire, which was later extinguished by fire and rescue services.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) promptly reached the scene and conducted rescue operations.

Sources within the Railways told IANS that the accident occurred due to a signal failure. Train No. 12578, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express, had been given a green signal to pass through the main line.

However, the train, travelling at 75 km/h, entered the loop line and collided with the rear of a goods train stationed there.

The Express train had crossed Ponneri railway station at 8:27 p.m. and was given a green signal to pass through the next station, Kavaraipettai, via the main line.

A statement from Southern Railway said, “While entering Kavaraipettai station, the train crew experienced a heavy jerk, and instead of proceeding onto the main line as signalled, the train entered the loop line at 75 km/h and collided with the goods train.

“Railway officials confirmed that the crew was unharmed, and the fire in the parcel van was successfully put out. “So far, no casualties have been reported, but some injuries have occurred. All the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals,” an official said.

Tiruvallur district collector, T. Prabushankar, told media persons that 1,360 passengers were on board the Bagmati Express during the collision, and 19 passengers were injured but there were no casualties.

Train movement on both sides of the section was affected, and alternative arrangements were being made for the transportation of passengers.

