No let up, Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Nov 14 There seems to be no let-up in the severity of the air pollution in the national capital as the AQI continued to be in 'very poor category' on Tuesday morning.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 373 in the city.

While the Anand Vihar station was in the 'severe' category with PM 10 at 464 and PM 2.5 at 438, the Carbon monoxide (CO) was at 106, under 'moderate' category, at 9 a.m.

At the Bawana station PM 2.5 reached 446, in the severe category and PM 10 at 322 was in the ‘very poor’ category, while the CO reached 82, in satisfactory levels and NO2 at 20, in the 'good' category.

At the Dwarka sector-8 station, the PM 2.5 reached 474, in the severe category while PM 10 was at 410 also under the ‘severe' category this morning.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 417 and PM 10 at 244, in the 'poor' category while the CO reached at 100, under satisfactory category.

At ITO station, the PM 2.5 was at 436, in the 'severe' category and PM 10 was at 316, under 'very poor' category.

The NO2 reached 143, under moderate levels, while CO was at 90, in satisfactory levels.

The PM 2.5 at Jahangirpuri was recorded at 404, under 'severe' category, while PM 10 reached 378, placing it under the ‘very poor’ category. The Carbon monoxide reached 78, in 'satisfactory' levels and NO2 was at 13, in the 'good' category.

Notably, the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor