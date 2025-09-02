No matter whose maa, she is honourable for everyone: RJD denies any connection with abuse of PM's mother

Patna, Sep 2 After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the RJD and Congress during his virtual rally on Tuesday, stating that abusive remarks were made by party workers about his mother from the Mahagathbandhan’s stage, the RJD has strongly denied the charges and said that there was no connection of the accused with the party and that "no matter whose mother she is, she is honourable for everyone."

RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan termed the allegations as baseless.

“The RJD has strongly condemned whoever used indecent words about the Prime Minister’s mother and has demanded strict action against the accused person. The police investigation has already made it clear that the accused has no connection with the RJD. No RJD official was even present near the stage from where such words were spoken. Despite this, if the Prime Minister accuses the RJD, it clearly shows he is resorting to baseless accusations to gain people’s sympathy,” Gagan said.

The RJD spokesperson said that "no matter whose mother she is, she is honourable for everyone."

He countered the BJP’s accusations of insult to mother by citing multiple past instances where women leaders or family members of Opposition figures were targeted by BJP leaders.

“The mother of Tejashwi Yadav, who has been Bihar’s only woman Chief Minister and is now the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, was abused by a BJP MLA inside the Assembly. Sonia Gandhi, mother of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, was called a 'bar owner', ‘Congress widow’, and 'Jersey cow’. Rahul Gandhi himself was mocked as a 'hybrid'. Mamata Banerjee was insulted by the ‘Didi O Didi’ remark. A woman MP was called 'Surpanakha'. Even the spouse of an MP was demeaned and called 'Rs 50 lakh girlfriend,'” Gagan stated, listing out the insults to mothers and women belonging to political families by the BJP.

He further alleged that Union Ministers and BJP spokespersons have also used derogatory words like "hybrid", "mujra performer", "buffalo thief" and others against Opposition leaders and their families.

Gagan concluded by saying that the BJP’s strategy to manufacture controversy out of lies reflects its fear of losing power.

“This tactic of the BJP to create an atmosphere through falsehood will ultimately prove counterproductive,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor