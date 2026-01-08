No mercy for those using insensitive words for saints: Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj

New Delhi, Jan 8 Delhi Minister for Social Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh on Thursday said strict action would be taken against anyone found using words deemed insensitive or objectionable towards Sikh Gurus, asserting that such remarks would neither be spared nor condoned.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Delhi Assembly premises, the Minister said saints and Gurus have made immense sacrifices for the protection of the nation, society and faith, and any disrespect towards them is unacceptable.

“Any objectionable remark against revered Gurus or saints is condemnable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said, adding that the government is fully committed to protecting India’s cultural traditions, values and beliefs.

Ravinder Indraj said the issue should not be viewed through a political lens and stressed that hurting religious sentiments undermines social harmony. He said the administration would act firmly against anyone found responsible for such remarks.

His comments came a day after BJP MLAs staged protests in the Delhi Assembly over alleged remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Leader of Opposition Atishi during a recent House session. The BJP has accused the Opposition leader of using insensitive language in reference to a Sikh Guru, an allegation that has led to repeated disruptions in the Assembly.

Referring to the pollution debate that could not be taken up due to disruptions, Ravinder Indraj questioned the Opposition’s seriousness on issues affecting public health. He said the previous AAP government had failed to effectively address pollution during its 11-year tenure and was now politicising the matter.

“When the present government is seeking a serious discussion and long-term solutions on pollution, the Opposition leadership appears more focused on politics than on public issues,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing drive against encroachments, the Minister said encroachments cannot be encouraged under any pretext and that the administration is acting in accordance with court directions.

“Encroachments cause inconvenience to the public. The administration is only performing its duty as per the law, and turning this into a political issue is unwarranted,” he said.

