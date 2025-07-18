No mercy for those who spread drugs, says Punjab CM

Malerkotla (Punjab), July 18 Reiterating that there will be no mercy against the people who had spread the curse of drugs in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said those who were considered invincible have been put behind bars.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating new tehsil complexes at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh, the Chief Minister said the drug trade flourished and was patronised by those who were elected by the people to serve them, but unfortunately, they supplied drugs in their official cars. He said these leaders enjoyed paramount power during their heydays, and no one dared to touch them despite the fact that they were hand in glove with the drug smugglers.

However, Mann said his government has put these leaders behind bars as they had committed genocide of the youth by flourishing the drug trade. The Chief Minister solicited the support and cooperation of the people for teaching these traitors of Punjab a befitting lesson. He said the resounding success of the Yudh Nasheyan Virudh is a testimony to the fact that the people of the state are with the government in this war against drugs.

Mann said this crusade will continue in the coming times so as to make Punjab free from the scourge of drugs. The Chief Minister said all was not well in the Badal-Majithia clan as the internal feud was at the peak due to the ongoing power tussle. He said the Congress and the Akali Dal were a divided house as a squabble for power was going on amongst its leaders.

Mann said these power-hungry politicians can’t survive without it and are getting restless as people have ousted them to choose the AAP. The Chief Minister said the government would take a number of pro-people decisions in the coming days, which will benefit all the stakeholders.

He said the focus of his government is to ensure that youth become job givers instead of job seekers. Mann said this is the need of the hour to carve out a progressive and prosperous Punjab through the proactive involvement of the youth.

