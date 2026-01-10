No 'minister' should be shielded by blaming 'tantri': K C Venugopal on Sabarimala probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 AICC General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal on Saturday cautioned that the investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case should not result in a situation where a "minister" is protected by placing the blame solely on the tantric (priest).

Both the Congress and the BJP have been alleging that the role of senior CPI(M) legislator Kadakampally Surendran- a former Devasom Minister, has to be properly scrutinised, even when he was questioned and later let off by the SIT.

On Friday, the Kerala High Court-appointed SIT arrested the 'tantri' of Sabarimala temple, Kantarar Rajeevar, taking the total arrested in the case to 12.

He said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) was closely watching the developments in the case.

Venugopal asserted that the probe must reach everyone involved in the Sabarimala gold theft, irrespective of their position or political affiliation.

He alleged that the State government had vested interests in influencing the course and direction of the investigation and accused it of attempting to rein in the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Emphasising that the law applies equally to all, Venugopal said no one should be allowed to escape accountability.

Stating that the case is currently under police investigation and judicial scrutiny, Venugopal said he did not wish to respond to claims that the 'tantri' was being deliberately framed.

However, he stressed that the investigation should not be reduced to a process of making one person a scapegoat while the real culprits are allowed to go free.

He alleged that after protecting those who stole Lord Ayyappa's gold across political lines, the Chief Minister was now delivering moral sermons against corruption.

He claimed that "the BJP had remained silent from the beginning of the Sabarimala gold theft case and had come forward with allegations only now."

Meanwhile, as part of the investigation, a team of the SIT on Saturday reached the home of the 'tantri' at Chengannur to conduct the customary inspection.

Earlier in the day, the 'tantri', who was kept at the Special sub-jail, here, was shifted to the Medical College Hospital, after he complained of uneasiness.

