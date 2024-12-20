No More Clickbait: YouTube’s New Rule to Tackle Misleading News Videos in India

In order to make content authentic and relatable, YouTube in India has taken the initiative to delete videos of creators who use clickbait titles or thumbnails to make videos attractive and engaging. Google, in his blog post, announced that they will remove videos with clickbait names and thumbnails, especially those that deal with breaking news or current affairs.

YouTube is taking stronger measures to address the issue of misleading and deceptive titles, such as "Breaking News" or "The President Steps Down," which often lead to confusion and inaccurate content. The platform acknowledges that such titles can mislead and frustrate viewers, especially those seeking reliable information. In a recent blog post, Google announced that it would be ramping up enforcement against videos where the title or thumbnail promises something that the video fails to deliver. This initiative is particularly focused on videos related to breaking news or current events, ensuring that viewers are not misled about the content they watch. The rollout of these changes will begin gradually in India over the coming months.

To combat this issue, YouTube's news initiative plans to remove videos using clickbait tactics, without penalizing the creator's channel. Content creators will be given time to adjust their videos to comply with YouTube's updated guidelines.

While YouTube has previously attempted to tackle clickbait through educational initiatives, this new approach will focus on removing videos that violate the guidelines. However, there remain several unresolved questions, including how YouTube will categorize and classify news content, potential impacts on revenue generation, and how to distinguish between clickbait and legitimate videos.

The company has not provided a specific timeline for the full implementation of these changes but will offer further details in the coming weeks, including whether sports content will fall under the new regulations.