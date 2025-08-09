"No Need for Rahul Gandhi to Provide Documents": Karnataka Minister Parameshwara on Lok Sabha LoP's "vote theft" claims

Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claims of "vote theft," Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday stated that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will file a complaint with the State Election Commission. He added that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will approach the Central Election Commission (EC) in this matter. Speaking to reporters, G Parameshwara said, "Since there are allegations of vote rigging in our state constituency, we will file a complaint in the state on behalf of the KPCC. Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will file a complaint with the Central Election Commission...The Election Commission has asked Rahul Gandhi to provide documents regarding the allegations."

"The Election Commission can say whatever it wants, but we will provide them according to the rules of the commission. There is no need for Rahul Gandhi to provide documents. Since he is in our state, the KPCC President will provide them. There is a difference in the voter list, which means the commission should accept it..." he added. His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi on August 7 held a press conference, where he claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were "choreographed" by the EC to benefit the BJP, which he said appeared "immune to anti-incumbency."

Citing internal analysis, Gandhi said the Congress expected to win 16 seats in Karnataka but ended up with only nine. He said the Congress investigated seven unexpected losses, zeroing in on Mahadevapura, where he alleged vote theft involving 1,00,250 votes. Presenting Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 1,00,250 votes. "Our internal polling told us we would win 16 seats in Karnataka; we won nine. We then focused on seven unexpected losses. We focused on Mahadevapur...All data is 2024 data from the Election Commission; the total votes polled in the Lok Sabha were 6.26 lakhs. The BJP won with 6,58,915, securing a margin of 32,707. But then we look at Mahadevapura, where Congress polls 1,15,586 and BJP polls 2,29,632. Congress wins all Vidhan Sabhas but this one," the Congress leader said.

"We found 1,00,250 votes stolen. Stolen in five different ways. Duplicate voters, fake and invalid addresses, and bulk voters in a single address, on a building with 50-60 people living. But when we go there, no record of those people living there. One family living in that house," he said. Earlier today, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has once again asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either give a declaration as per the rules or apologise to the country for his "false" allegations regarding the voter lists. "Rahul Gandhi should either give a Declaration as per rules or apologise to the country for his false allegations," ECI said in an official statement.