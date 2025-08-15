No need for SIR in West Bengal, says Kirti Azad

Burdwan, Aug 15 A felicitation ceremony was held in the Katwa assembly constituency of West Bengal’s Burdwan district to honour meritorious students. Burdwan-Durgapur MP and former cricketer Kirti Azad was present at the event.

Speaking to the media after the programme, Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad questioned the Election Commission’s SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process. He said, “Why is the SIR being implemented again in Bengal when the Lok Sabha elections were just held a year ago? It was implemented in Bihar a year in advance, but there is no need for it here.”

Azad also criticised the Election Commission’s stance on the Aadhaar card, pointing out that the Supreme Court has recognised Aadhaar and nearly everything in India now runs on it. “Then why does the Election Commission object to it?” he asked.

When asked about Pakistan, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claim to have brought Pakistan to its knees. If that’s the case, why haven’t they taken control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir? Comments from foreign leaders won’t demoralise our armed forces.”

Targeting Prime Minister Modi, Kirti Azad accused him of failing to deliver on his employment promises. “He had promised two crore jobs every year. Instead of providing jobs to 80 crore people, the government is giving them 5 kg of free food grains. Modi is simply thriving on lies to boost his politics.”

Speaking about his personal connection with the state of West Bengal, Azad said, “I come from the world of sports. Though I’m not a Bengali, no one here has ever treated me like an outsider. People across India love Bengalis. The BJP is damaging their image, and we will fight against this.” He concluded his statements with the slogan “Jai Bangla.”

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor