No need for TN Governor to play politics: DMK leader Kanimozhi

Chennai, Jan 7 Deputy General Secretary of the DMK and Member of Parliament, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, said that there was no need for the Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi, to play politics by walking out of the legislative assembly during a protest march organised by the DMK on Monday at Saidapet in Chennai.

Kanimozhi alleged that the Governor was unnecessarily involving himself in political affairs.

She referred to the Governor walking out of the state legislative assembly on Monday (January 6) without delivering the customary address prepared by the state government.

Kanimozhi, who represents Thoothukudi constituency in the Lok Sabha, accused the BJP-led Central government of appointing R.N. Ravi as Tamil Nadu's Governor with the intent of troubling the DMK government and insult the Tamil people.

"The gubernatorial position is not meant for politics," she said, adding that the Governor was free to take leave if he was unwilling to fulfill his responsibilities, including addressing the legislative assembly.

She further pointed out that this was the third instance of the Governor disrespecting the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Kanimozhi asserted that the day was not far off when Governor R.N. Ravi would be sent back.

DMK Organisational secretary R.S. Bharathi, who also addressed the protest march alongside Kanimozhi, criticised the Governor for giving "lame excuses" to justify not reading the government's prepared address in the Assembly.

Bharathi accused the Governor of being jealous of the DMK government's performance, claiming it far exceeded that of BJP-ruled states.

It is worth noting that Governor R.N. Ravi walked out of the state legislative assembly on January 6, shortly after the session began.

The Governor reportedly protested the Assembly's decision not to sing the National Anthem, emphasising the Constitutional duty to do so.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said the Constitution and the National Anthem were insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

According to the statement, only the Thamizh Thaai Vaazhthu (state song of Tamil Nadu) was sung, despite the Governor's reminder about the constitutional responsibility to sing the National Anthem.

The Raj Bhavan explained: "Respecting the National Anthem is among the first fundamental duties enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung or played in Parliament at the beginning and end of the President's address. Similarly, it is sung in all state legislatures at the beginning and end of the Governor's address."

The Governor reportedly reminded the assembly of this responsibility and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Speaker to ensure compliance. However, the Assembly allegedly refused to comply.

"Not wanting to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, the Governor, in deep anguish, left the House," the statement added.

