No need to take comments by Prakash Raj & Kamal Haasan on BJP govt seriously: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, April 10 Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the views and remarks of actors Prakash Raj and Kamal Haasan on the BJP-led Central government should not be taken seriously as both individuals could win any seat in the elections.

Both Prakash Raj and Kamal Haasan have sounded critical in their recent remarks on the BJP-led government and reacting to that, Union Minister Joshi said "there was no truth in those remarks".

Calling the BJP "arrogant", Prakash Raj has recently said that "there is no chance that a single party could cross 400 seats".

On the other hand, Kamal Hassan urged the people of Tamil Nadu to reject the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said: "Had there been an iota of truth in what they are saying, the BJP would not have been ruling in so many states in the country. Prakash Raj and Kamal Hassan could not win their own seats in the election. They are not supported by even one per cent of voters."

"Prakash Raj is a dissatisfied being. All through, he has been a killjoy. I do not understand... why should I even react to his statements?"

Criticising the Congress, the Union Minister further said: "I want to ask the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi one question. In the history of 75 years, they have run the government for a significant period of time. Today, they are contesting less than half of the seats in the Parliamentary elections. Can you explain why did you end up in such a situation?"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor