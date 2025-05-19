No nuclear signalling by Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’, Parliamentary panel told: Sources

New Delhi, May 19 In a crucial security and foreign policy briefing, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs was informed that there was no nuclear signalling from Pakistan during the recent military standoff following Operation Sindoor, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met on Monday to discuss the diplomatic and military fallout from Operation Sindoor — India's targeted response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and significantly escalated tensions with Pakistan.

Sources said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s briefing focused on a wide spectrum of strategic concerns, including cross-border security, military readiness, and regional diplomacy. Crucially, panel members were told that despite heightened hostilities, Pakistan did not escalate to nuclear posturing, a move often watched closely by Indian intelligence during such confrontations.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror strike, which drew condemnation from across the political spectrum and prompted immediate cross-border military action. The operation specifically targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied territories, leading to several days of confrontation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

However, tensions eased after both sides reportedly reached a mutual understanding to halt hostilities by May 10, marking a return to fragile calm along the Line of Control.

During the closed-door session, Misri is believed to have outlined how India is recalibrating its foreign policy approach amid shifting regional dynamics. The briefing also touched upon India’s current diplomatic posture toward Islamabad and the broader implications for South Asian stability.

Sources added that Misri’s presentation included assessments of regional alignments and how India is engaging with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, as well as managing challenges in diplomatic relations with nations like Canada.

This is not the first time Misri has addressed the committee on sensitive foreign affairs. His consistent updates are part of the government’s effort to ensure parliamentary oversight on national security matters.

