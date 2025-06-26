'No objection from finance department': CM Fadnavis says Shaktipeeth Expressway still on

Mumbai, June 26 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that the state government will go ahead with the development of 802-km Shaktipeeth Mahamarg costing Rs 86,300 crore, saying that the state Finance department has not raised objection regarding the infrastructure project.

The statement by CM Fadnavis comes after the state Finance department said the Rs 20,878-crore loan guarantee extended by the Maharashtra Cabinet will put financial burden on the state and the off-budget loan will impact the state's capability of seeking the loan.

The Finance department suggested to rethink on the state government's build, operate and transfer (BOT) principle for mega infrastructure projects by deciding the priority use of financial resources available.

The opposition parties have also asked the state government to rethink on project implementation as it will badly affect farmers in the state.

However, the Chief Minister said that the development project will move forward as the finance department has not raised any objections.

“There is no objection from the state Finance department. It has merely done its work of pointing out data and nothing else. Infrastructure across the world is built by availing loans," CM Fadnavis told reporters after attending the business advisory committee meetings at the Vidhan Bhavan.

He said that the construction of highways strengthens and expands the economy, adding that: "There was opposition to the Samruddhi Expressway as well, but it has changed the face of many districts. The Shaktipeeth Expressway will change the face of Marathwada and the drought-affected region of the state."

The Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway is one of the largest road infrastructure projects in the country.

The proposed 802-km high-speed corridor, officially known as the Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Mahamarg, will connect Pavnar in Wardha district to Patradevi in Sindhudurg, near the Maharashtra-Goa border.

The project had been halted due to farmers' protests in 2024.

The Maharashtra Finance department, on Tuesday, raised questions over borrowing at a higher rate for the project, pointed to the financial status of the state and advised the state government to rethink its Build, Operate and Transfer policy for mega infrastructure projects and prioritise such projects by the appropriate use of available financial resources.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP Working President and party MP Supriya Sule said that the state government should rethink regarding the development of Shaktipeeth Expressway as the state Finance department has raised several critical points on loan guarantee extended to it.

"The state is staring at the potential financial mismanagement due to this project. At a time when farmers are protesting against the land acquisition for the project, such financial burden will damage the financial health of the country. It is time for the state government to rethink the project," Sule added.

She also said that the Maharashtra government is facing a financial crunch to provide facilities of education, health and water, but wants to move ahead with a project which would be a financial burden on the state exchequer.

"We do not want Maharashtra to get caught in financial bankruptcy. The issue needs to be raised at the national level as well," she added.

Congress MLC Satej Patil, who hails from Kolhapur and is leading the protest against the Shaktipeeth expressway, said that the Finance department has raised questions on the financial structure of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation -- it will implement the Shaktipeeth Expressway project -- as well.

"It clearly shows that all is not well within the state government. There is disagreement within the state government itself over this project," he added.

He said that farmers across the state are opposing this project, and will continue to oppose it.

