No one better than Uddhav Thackeray to lead INDIA bloc, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Dec 11 The question of leadership in the INDIA bloc has sparked intense debate after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently expressed dissatisfaction with the alliance's current leadership and her willingness to take charge.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Wednesday stated that while Mamata Banerjee is a capable leader, party chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the most suitable person to lead the Opposition alliance.

"Mamata Banerjee has proven her mettle by halting PM Modi's political surge in Bengal twice, in 2016 and 2021. She is a formidable leader who challenges PM Modi effectively," Dubey told IANS.

However, he emphasised that Uddhav Thackeray "possesses all the qualities needed" to unify and lead the alliance.

Dubey praised Thackeray as a leader who is "calm by nature, knowledgeable, articulate, and a flag-bearer of Hindutva," adding, "He seeks to steer the country toward development and could run the INDIA bloc better than anyone else."

The INDIA bloc was conceptualised with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar playing a significant role. However, Nitish Kumar's dissatisfaction with the alliance reportedly led him to align with the BJP. Since then, Rahul Gandhi has emerged as a prominent face of the Opposition, but repeated defeats in state elections have raised questions about his leadership.

Dubey acknowledged Rahul Gandhi's contributions, saying, "He is a capable Leader of Opposition, but the burden on him is immense. If someone else also takes on the INDIA bloc leadership, what's wrong with that? Rahul Gandhi himself should consider sharing responsibilities to strengthen the alliance."

Using a cricket analogy, Dubey highlighted the importance of teamwork, stating, "In a cricket team, captains change every three years, but the team wins when everyone contributes. Similarly, defeating PM Modi in 2024 requires unity and collective performance."

While some leaders within the Opposition alliance, including RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, have rallied behind Mamata Banerjee as the ideal leader, Dubey expressed concerns about her potential departure from the bloc.

"If Mamata also leaves like Nitish Kumar, it will weaken the fight against Modi. We need a solution through collective dialogue," he said.

Interestingly, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which is not a part of the INDIA bloc, has also voiced support for Mamata.

As speculation grows about leadership, Dubey reiterated that the alliance must act decisively to counter the BJP's preparation for the 2024 elections and beyond.

"We will have to perform well. Otherwise, we saw the 2024, 2019, and 2014 elections. Should we keep watching like that? Now, the BJP must have started preparing for 2029; it will not be sitting at home," he added.

Backing Thackeray, he added, "Uddhav Thackeray embodies the qualities of an ideal leader -- calmness, focus on development, and the ability to unify diverse factions."

With the leadership debate intensifying, the INDIA bloc faces a crucial test in balancing ambitions and unity to present a formidable challenge to the BJP in the next general elections.

