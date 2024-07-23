No one can save K’taka CM Siddaramaiah, says new BJP LoP in Council

Bengaluru, July 23 The newly-appointed Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, stated that no one can save Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"It’s time for CM Siddaramaiah to go home. He is trying to hold onto power," he further remarked.

He made the statement while visiting the BJP state office Jagannath Bhavan, in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru on Tuesday following his appointment.

He further stated, “Even Congress leaders can't do anything. His time to go home has come. It’s not about how much a thief stole after breaking in, nor is it about whether he came through the front or back door. What matters is that CM Siddaramaiah stated that theft has occurred, and looting has happened. For that, we must thank him."

Narayanaswamy criticised the Congress, saying, "Only the Congress knows how to loot the treasury, transfer funds meant for the development of Scheduled Castes corporations into private accounts, and then use that money.

“Now they are caught. We fight a hundred battles, and they must find at least one to fight, right? That's why today they are fighting against the ED. There's no substance in it."

He questioned, "Wasn't it the Congress government that constituted the ED and CBI? After this how can you say they shouldn't work? What authority do they have to speak?"

Narayanaswamy claimed that to reach the position of LoP in the Council, in the Congress one needs influence.

He expressed his gratitude for being given this significant responsibility, acknowledging his party's recognition of his loyalty and dedication.

He declared his commitment to organising grassroots communities and strengthening the party organisation.

He said he would expose the government's misdeeds and shortcomings and fight against the injustices faced by Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor