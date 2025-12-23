No one can stop BJP from working in TTAADC areas: Tripura CM

Agartala, Dec 23 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on BJP’s ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) over the latter’s reported statement that the BJP would not be allowed to operate in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Saha asserted that no force can stop the BJP from holding programmes and working for Janajati (tribal) people in tribal areas.

Addressing a party programme at Baijal Bari under Khowai district, the Chief Minister said politics based on blackmail and threats would no longer work in Tripura.

“No one can stop us from holding party programmes or working for the people. Blackmail and threat politics will not work anymore,” Saha said, alleging that attempts were made to obstruct the programme organised for Janajati women.

Emphasising the BJP’s leadership and discipline, he said, “Our guardians are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We want dialogue and peace and do not want unrest. Law and order will be maintained strictly through constitutional means. BJP never believes in unruliness.”

Drawing a comparison with external pressure tactics, the Chief Minister referred to ‘Operation Sindoor’ and said, “Pakistan used to blackmail by threatening nuclear attacks. Similarly, another party is now trying to blackmail by saying CPI (M) will enter, and everyone knows how the BJP came to power in 2018, he said.

“First it was Tipraland, then Greater Tipraland, and now One Northeast. Anyone can raise demands, but it must be done through a democratic process,” the Chief Minister said, referring to the demands of the tribal based party TMP.

Saha said Prime Minister Modi has directed all governments to work for the welfare of women, youth, farmers and the poor, and the Tripura government is following the same path.

“We want to build a New Tripura together, but some people are not following the basic rules of alliance politics, while we are maintaining them. The Prime Minister has been running the country with alliance partners, and such behaviour is never seen there,” he said.

Questioning the statement of the TMP that the BJP would not be allowed in TTAADC areas, the Chief Minister said such remarks would not be tolerated.

“How can anyone say the BJP will not be allowed in TTAADC? We have come here to serve the people and will continue to do so. In recent years, our government has allocated Rs 126 crore to the Ramchandraghat Assembly constituency. People will eventually reject those who spread confusion,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the BJP formed the government in Tripura with the alliance of the IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) in 2018 and returned to power again in 2023 with a renewed mandate. IPFT is also a tribal based party.

On the tribal Kokborok language script issue, Saha accused opposition parties of hypocrisy, saying that earlier committees had discussed multiple script options, but no concrete decision was taken during their tenure.

“The Syamacharan Tripura Committee in 1990 mentioned the Roman script as an option. The Pabitra Sarkar Committee in 2004 said no script was suggested. Why were they silent then? Now they speak selectively and try to impose the Roman script forcefully, which will harm the Janajati culture. They are provoking people and running politics through confusion,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister also strongly criticised the CPI (M), accusing it of unleashing widespread violence during its rule in the state.

“We do not want murder, rape and violence in New Tripura. CPIM carried out massive violence in Tripura during its tenure. The people have rejected that culture,” he said.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, state party general secretary Bipin Debbarma, secretary Devid Debbarma, BJP Mahila Morcha President Mimi Majumder and other party leaders and public representatives were present at the programme.

Since 2021, the TMP has been governing the 30-member politically significant TTAADC, which covers two-thirds of Tripura’s 10,491 sq km area and is home to over 12.16 lakh people, about 84 per cent of whom are tribals. The vital elections to the TTAADC are expected to be held early next year.

