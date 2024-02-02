No one can topple our government, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Feb 2 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday that no one has the guts to topple the Congress government in the state.

He said that some people were claiming that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao will become the chief minister in three months.

He warned that those who attempt to overthrow the government will face serious consequences and remarked that KCR will never become the chief minister again.

He was addressing a public meeting at Indravelly in Adilabad district.

With this public meeting, the Congress party virtually launched its campaign for Lok Sabha elections. He asked people if they would keep quiet if the government elected by them was overthrown.

Revanth Reddy, who is also the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), formally sounded the poll bugle.

He asked the people to decide in whose hands Telangana will be safe and progress.

This was the first public meeting by Revanth Reddy after the Congress party came to power in the state two months ago.

Alleging that BRS has a secret truck with the BJP, he said that if the BRS wins one or two seats, "KCR will again do slavery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Revanth Reddy asked why people should vote for PM Narendra Modi.

He cautioned people to be cautious of BJP leaders saying they instigate them in the name of religion.

He said if the country is to be developed, Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister and urged people to ensure victory of Congress party from Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Alleging that there was destruction of Telangana during 10-year rule of BRS, he claimed that the Congress government is working for reconstruction of the state.

He said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will soon visit the state to launch the gas cylinder for Rs 500 scheme which was one of the guarantees given by the party in elections.

He said a meeting with one lakh women will be held where Priyanka Gandhi will launch the scheme.

He announced that the posts of 15,000 police constables will be filled in 15 days.

He also assured that two lakh vacancies will be filled within a year.

The Chief Minister assured the people that he would adopt Adilabad district to ensure its development.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy visited Nagoba Temple and launched various development works.

He also paid respects at Indravelly Martyrs' Stupam and laid foundation stone for memorial park and distributed house site pattas and Indiramma house sanction letters to family members of Indravelly martyrs.

The martyrs' column was built in memory of tribals killed in police firing on April 20, 1981.

Thirteen tribals were killed in police firing when they had gathered at Indravelli for a protest on a call given by Andhra Pradesh Raithu Coolie Sangham to fight for their land rights.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana was captive in the hands of few individuals for the last 10 years with people having no rights and freedom.

It was at Indervelly that Revanth Reddy addressed first public meeting after he was appointed TPCC president in 2021.

Ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireedy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha and several Congress leaders addressed the public meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor