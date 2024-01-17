No one has invited Lalu for Ram Mandir inauguration: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Jan 17 Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday said that no one has invited the former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22.

“It was expected that Lalu will not visit Ayodhya but no one has invited him either for the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22,” Choudhary said.

He said that Lalu Prasad Yadav is feeling guilty for stopping the Ram Yatra 30 years ago. “The Sanatan society condemns Lalu Prasad Yadav for such an act. Lord Ram is universal and for all,” Choudhary said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav -- during his first tenure as Bihar Chief Minister -- had stopped the Ram Rath Yatra of L.K. Advani in Bihar in October 1990.

“Lalu Yadav was known for giving shelter to the criminals. He should not visit the Ram Mandir,” Choudhary said.

He said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is taking credit for giving jobs but not many jobs were given to the people in the state. “ The Chief Minister should put all the figures in the public domain about how many jobs have been given to aspiring candidates,” he said.

