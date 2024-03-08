No one should be deprived of education: Goa CM

Panaji, March 8 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday that the state government has taken steps to strengthen the education sector so that no one is deprived of pursuing studies.

Speaking during an event to distribute laptops to the meritorious students from the SC and ST categories, Sawant said, "My government has initiated various steps to strengthen the education sector. No one should fall behind in education for want of money, and, therefore, various schemes have been implemented to extend help to the students who aspire to pursue their studies in the country or abroad."

CM Sawant also said that the government will lend a helping hand to those who wish to take up higher education.

“The laptops are being provided with the sole intention of increasing digital literacy and to be advanced in education with the effective use of gadgets,” he said.

State Minister for Information and Technology, Rohan Khaunte, said the government has created an adequate support system to boost education in the state.

“Various schemes are being implemented in the interest of the students to pursue studies within the country or in foreign land. The state government is of the view that no one -- be it from urban or rural areas -- should suffer due to lack of money. No one should give up their education. The only thing required among the students is the desire to secure higher education,” Khaunte said.

“The government is also looking to provide internet connectivity throughout the state, as it intends to extend the ‘Har Ghar Fibre’ scheme in the days to come,” he added.

