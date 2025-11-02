'No one spared, this is Nitish Kumar’s good governance': Jitan Ram Manjhi on JD-U candidate’s arrest for murder

New Delhi, Nov 2 Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday lauded the Bihar government’s commitment to the rule of law following the arrest of Janata Dal-United candidate Anant Kumar Singh in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party worker Dularchand Yadav in Mokama.

Speaking to reporters, Manjhi noted "This is the good governance of Nitish Kumar’s Bihar. No one is wrongly implicated, and no one is spared either. The law does its job, and the law is doing its work."

His remarks came amid heightened political tension in the state, just days ahead of the first phase of polling on November 6.

Echoing similar sentiments, JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi said: "This proves that the rule of law prevails in Bihar. Regardless of caste or political party, if anyone is found involved in a crime, the administration takes action against them, unlike during the RJD’s rule."

The case has drawn significant attention in Bihar’s political circles. According to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma, Anant Singh, the JD-U’s Mokama candidate, was arrested in connection with the killing of 75-year-old Dularchand Yadav, a local strongman and former RJD leader.

Police said the incident took place on October 30 near Khushhal Chak in Mokama. Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, also known as Lallu Mukhiya, was campaigning with his supporters, accompanied by Yadav.

Around the same time, Anant Singh and his supporters were reportedly passing through the same area. A heated argument broke out between the groups, escalating into stone pelting and violence, during which Yadav was killed.

The arrest comes just days before polling in Bihar. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

