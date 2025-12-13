No paddy stubble burning in Delhi due to govt policy, monitoring: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 13 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the absence of even a single incident of stubble burning in the city during the winter season marks a significant and tangible achievement of the government’s pollution control policy.

The Chief Minister said that in 2025, paddy was cultivated on approximately 7,000 acres of land, but despite this, due to the department’s continuous and well-structured efforts, zero incidents of stubble burning were recorded.

She said that this success has been made possible through coordinated efforts of the Agriculture Unit of the Development Department and the Environment Department, sustained monitoring, and the active cooperation of farmers.

She noted that deterioration in air quality during winter is regarded as a serious challenge for Delhi, with stubble burning being a major contributing factor.

Keeping this in view, the Delhi Government strictly implemented the ‘Winter Action Plan’ in accordance with the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), she said.

For this purpose, the Agriculture Unit of the Development Department, in coordination with the Environment Department, adopted a zero-tolerance policy to prevent the burning of stubble and crop residue, she said.

This achievement demonstrates that serious pollution-related challenges can be effectively addressed through the right policies, efficient implementation, and farmers’ participation, said CM Gupta.

The Chief Minister stated that round-the-clock operations were undertaken, with daily reviews conducted regularly by Development Commissioner Shurbir Singh to ensure strict vigilance over any activity related to stubble or crop residue burning and to enable immediate action in case of any violation.

She further informed that the Development Department carried out extensive field-level monitoring and awareness campaigns to prevent stubble burning.

As part of this initiative, a total of 11 teams comprising Agriculture Extension Officers and Extension Assistants were deployed. These teams conducted 24×7 patrols across the five paddy-producing districts, North, North-West, South, South-West and West, monitoring fields and simultaneously sensitising farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning.

