‘No peace without justice’: Prez Murmu graces human rights day celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 10 President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday graced and addressed the Human Rights Day celebration, organised by the National Human Rights Commission, in New Delhi and emphasised that “human rights must be ensured for all, including the person in the last mile, in keeping with the philosophy of Antyodaya.”

The President stated that every citizen should be an active participant in the nation’s development journey towards building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“Seventy-seven years ago, the world came together to articulate a simple yet revolutionary truth: that every human being is born free and equal in dignity and rights, “the President said, stressing that India played an important role in shaping a global framework of human rights and “our freedom fighters envisioned a world rooted in human dignity, equality, and justice.”

The President said that human rights are contained in the vision of our Constitution.

“Human rights promote social democracy. Human rights encompass the right to live without fear, to learn without barriers, to work without exploitation, and to age with dignity,” she said.

“We have reminded the world that human rights cannot be divorced from development. Also, India has always adhered to the timeless truth: ‘There is no peace without justice, and there is no justice without peace,” she added.

The President praised the NHRC, State Commissions, the judiciary, and civil society for acting as "alert sentinels" of the Constitutional conscience.

She highlighted the NHRC's significant work, including taking suo motu cognizance of issues concerning SC/ST communities, women, and children, and its focus on the Human Rights of Prison Inmates.

She underscored that women's empowerment and welfare are key to human rights, applauding the NHRC's conference on women's safety.

The President noted the government's approach shift "from entitlement to empowerment and from charity to rights" over the last decade, ensuring essential services like clean water, healthcare, and sanitation reach all to secure dignity.

She also mentioned the implementation of the four Labour Codes as a major reform for a future-ready workforce.

