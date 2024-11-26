No place for Constitution in their consciousness: JP Nadda slams Cong

New Delhi, Nov 26 Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday took aim at the Congress party for its alleged lack of appreciation for the Indian Constitution, despite decades of rule.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Diwas Samaroh' at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Nadda stressed the importance of the Constitution and lauded Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for his pivotal role in its creation.

"Today, we gather on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day to honour the legacy of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution. He shaped the nation's foundation by chairing the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, leaving a lasting impact on India's history," Nadda said.

"The Constitution is a gift from Dr. Ambedkar to all of us. It is now our responsibility to wisely uphold it and contribute to the nation's progress," he further said.

Nadda also pointed out the delay in officially recognising the day, noting that while the Constitution was adopted in 1949, it took 65 years for the country's leadership to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day.

The BJP chief also touched upon the tragic 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which occurred on the same day.

"On this day, we remember the innocent lives lost during the attacks in Mumbai. Citizens, foreign tourists, and security personnel gave their lives, and we honour their sacrifice. We also pay tribute to those who risked their lives to save others during the attack," Nadda remarked.

Nadda went on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in promoting the Constitution's ideals.

"It was under the leadership of Narendra Modi, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, that the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra' was initiated. Later, in 2014, as Prime Minister, he pushed for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to issue a notification declaring November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015," he said.

Turning his criticism towards the Congress, he questioned why the party, which had governed India for so many years, failed to place importance on Constitution Day.

"This occasion is a matter of joy for all of us, but it also forces us to reflect on the fact that those who ruled for decades had no place for the Constitution in their consciousness. Nothing at all," he said.

He recalled an incident from the 2015 Rajya Sabha session when Congress questioned the need to celebrate November 26, as January 26 was already being observed as Republic Day.

"After two days of debate, Samvidhan Divas was celebrated for the first time," Nadda pointed out.

The BJP President also highlighted the historic moment in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) political history, noting that for the first time, the Chief Minister of J&K took an oath on the Indian Constitution after revocation of Article 370.

He also praised PM Modi for taking the bold step of abrogating Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

"The Constitution clearly stated that all states are equal and integral parts of India. So, what was the issue in repealing Article 370?" Nadda asked.

He also targeted the Congress for its role in undermining the Constitution's spirit during the Emergency imposed in the 1970s.

"One party has repeatedly tried to harm the core spirit of the Constitution for their selfish interests. During the Emergency, freedoms of expression and the Press were curbed, and lakhs of people were imprisoned," he said.

"In a true sense, we are the protectors of the Constitution, and we have safeguarded its principles," Nadda concluded, reaffirming the party's commitment to upholding the Constitution and its ideals.

