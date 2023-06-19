No place for violence in democracy: Bhupesh Baghel on clashes ahead of West Bengal Panchayat polls

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 19 : Referring to clashes in West Bengal ahead of the Panchayat polls, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that that there is "no place for violence" in democracy.

While addressing the reporters, he said, "In a democracy, there is no place for violence. No matter who is creating violence, it is not right."

His remarks came after the final day of filing nominations on June 15 witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

Earlier on Sunday, a Peace Room or help room was opened in the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal to respond to the grievances of the public in view of the numerous representations received from citizens on "criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal," a press note issued by the Governor stated.

The Peace Room will refer the issues to the state government and to the State Election Commissioner for appropriate action, according to the press note.

In an effort to maintain order, heavy security deployments were made in the South 24 Parganas district. Tension and unease prevailed in several areas, particularly the Bhangar block, where clashes between supporters of the ruling TMC and Naushad Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) over the past two days.

The two sets of supporters were seen on the roads, wielding sticks, as the police struggled to maintain law and order.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

