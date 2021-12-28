No plans to impose night curfew in Punjab: Deputy CM OP Soni

Punjab has no plans to impose a night curfew in view of rising Omicron cases, Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, OP Soni said on Tuesday.

He added that there are no active Omicron cases in Punjab now.

On Monday while reviewing the COVID-19 situation, Soni ordered officials to activate all Primary Health Centers (PHSCs), Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Oxygen plants to cater for the possible surge of patients.

As per a Media Bulletin released by the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab till 27 December recorded a total of 5,87,247 Covid-19 patients to be discharged.

( With inputs from ANI )

