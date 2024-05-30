No plans to include verses of Manusmriti in any curriculum: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 30 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday made it amply clear that the state government has not even thought of including a single verse of Manusmriti in any curriculum in the state.

Dy CM Fadnavis, who is currently in Varanasi, blamed the Opposition for running a campaign in this regard.

His statement came a day after NCP(SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad tore and burnt the copies of Manusmriti at Mahad and while doing so unintentionally tore a poster containing the picture of Dr Ambedkar which led to a controversy, despite his unconditional apology over the incident.

“Maharashtra government has not even thought of including a single verse of Manusmriti in any curriculum. Not today, never. There is no discussion about it. Our opponents lie every day and make excuses for it. Those who started the discussion launched the movement. We have seen how that agitation was false. He tore the photo of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar while protesting. Maharashtra will never tolerate this,” said Fadnavis.

BJP and RPI staged protests against Awhad who has already tendered an unconditional apology.

On the other hand, NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is strongly opposed to the inclusion of verses of Manusmriti in the curriculum, supported Awhad saying that there was no point in staging a protest against him as he has already tendered an unconditional apology.

State NCP(SP) chief Jayant Patil also supported his party colleague saying that for more than five decades Awhad has been actively working to protect the ideas of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“His entire political and social life is covered by Ambedkari thoughts. Every Ambedkari-minded person has no doubts about Jitendra Awhad’s loyalty and love for Babasaheb. While fighting for the protection of Ambedkari ideas, Awhad accidentally tore Babasaheb's poster. He has clearly apologised for it. I have full confidence that the followers of Dr Ambedkar will never fall prey to the opponents’ false propaganda,” he said.

