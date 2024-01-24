No plans to switch loyalties, clarifies BRS MLA

Hyderabad, Jan 24 Sunitha Laxma Reddy, one of the four BRS MLAs who met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has denied that they are planning to switch loyalties.

The four met the CM on Tuesday. The MLA from Narsapur on Wednesday reacted strongly to reports in a section of media that they are planning to quit Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and join the Congress party.

She claimed that it was a courtesy call but some people were running false stories against them.

Sunitha Laxma Reddy clarified that they met Revanth Reddy to discuss people’s problems. She said they requested him to cooperate on development issues. “We have no plans to change the party. We will continue to work under the leadership of KCR,” she said.

Condemning the rumours that they are planning to defect to the Congress, she said they will proceed legally against those trying to tarnish their image. The MLA said they would work for the BRS victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sunitha Laxma Reddy also stated that during the meeting with the Chief Minister they brought to his notice protocol issues which are cropping up in their constituencies.

K. Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbaka), G. Mahipal Reddy ( Patancheru) and Manik Rao ( Zaheerabad ) were the other MLAs who met the Chief Minister.

