No pro-Pakistan slogans raised, says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 28 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that no one has raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the premises of Vidhana Soudha, adding that "if anyone has raised such slogans, he/she will be booted into the prison".

Shivakumar said this while interacting with the mediapersons on the row over pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly being raised at the time of the celebration of the victory of Syed Naseer Hussain in the Rajya Sabha elections.

"The police will take action as per the law. The BJP is trying to use the issue for political gains. We have ordered an investigation in this regard. Action will be taken against the culprits after the probe. If someone has attempted to spread lies, action will be initiated against him/her as well," he said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, when asked about being sent to Himachal Pradesh as an observer, said: "The party has directed me to be present there, and I am heading to Himachal. The BJP is in a haste to topple the governments in 2-3 states. In democracy, there should be a powerful opposition. But the BJP is following the wrong tradition in this regard. All our party MLAs are going to be with us. I have faith that they will be loyal to the party."

