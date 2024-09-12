No prominence given to one community by govt: K’taka Minister on Ganesh Visarjan violence

Mandya, (Karnataka) Sep 12 Minister for Agriculture and District Incharge for Mandya, N Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the local MLA, stated on Thursday that no prominence is given to one particular community under the Congress government in Karnataka.

Minister Cheluvarayaswamy made the statement during his visit to Nagamangala town which witnessed violence during the Ganapati Visarjan procession.

The minister visited the gutted shops and got first-hand information from the victims of violence and the police officers.

When asked about allegations of preferential treatment to one particular community by the Karnataka government during the Congress’ rule, the minister stated that no prominence was given to any community.

“Our priority is to provide compensation for the damages and to prevent such incidents in future. To deal with whoever committed the crime, the police force and SP would be given full freedom. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked me to meet him with all reports regarding the incident by the evening. The government is committed to take action and in the backdrop of the Nagamangala incident, security measures will be initiated throughout the state,” he stated.

Commenting on the criticism by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, he said, “As much as I am responsible, Kumaraswamy also shares equal responsibilities. Political statements should not be made at this time. Let god bless him. We will not use this incident for political purposes.”

“The people who are taking out the Ganesh procession should not be troubled due to the development. Muslims also should not be troubled. I met shopkeepers who are local Muslims and Hindus and North Indians whose shops and properties were gutted. Those who indulged in violence will have to face consequences,” he stated.

“I appeal to the youth, elderly and others belonging to Nagamangala town and surrounding areas to end the strife and help restore peace,” he said.

Reacting to the development of the BJP delegation headed by Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka and state BJP President BY Vijayendra visiting Nagamangala town, the minister stated, it is a good development and let them give suggestions to the government after their visit.

“It will take two to three days to assess the damages to the property and vehicles. Till now, about 20 shops have been gutted. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called me to take the brief. The situation has come under complete control. The district administration has taken measures to stop any untoward incidents in future. Sufficient personnel are deputed and there is no need for the people to fear. They can resume their normal activities,” Cheluvarayaswamy stated.

“Once the compensation amount is figured out by the officers, I will personally contribute to the amount. The incident had taken place in my Assembly constituency. Such an incident had not taken place since I entered politics. This is an unfortunate development. I request the media not to hype the violence,” he said.

Minister Cheluvarayaswamy also met the parents of the arrested persons from both communities and assured them that if the arrested people were innocent, they would be freed.

“There is a chance of dropping their names if their role is not found in the violence, at the time of filing of the charge sheet against them,” he said.

