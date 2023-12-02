No property tax for rural residential areas in Delhi: MCD Mayor

New Delhi, Dec 2 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday announced that no property tax will be collected from rural residential areas in Delhi.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared the decision which was passed during the BJP’s tenure, null and void, stating that people were greatly troubled by property tax notices during that period.

"Under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, discussions were held with rural area leaders, leading to a directive instructing tax officials not to collect property tax from these regions," said the Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal.

He emphasised that property tax collection would continue unchanged in designated commercial areas of the MCD.

Addressing a Press conference, Oberoi expressed the AAP's commitment to working in the people's interest. Iqbal highlighted that the decision applies to all 70 constituencies in Delhi with rural areas, ensuring relief for residents in Lal Dora and Extended Lal Dora regions.

Chaudhary Surendra Solanki, representing 360 villages, confirmed that after discussions with Delhi's Mayor and Deputy Mayor, it was clarified that no property tax would be levied in rural areas. Additionally, Solanki mentioned exemptions for those engaged in small-scale employment on notified roads.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor