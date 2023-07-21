No proposal to rename AIIMS: Govt

New Delhi, July 21 The Central government on Friday said that there is no proposal to rename the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country.

“There is no proposal at present in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for renaming the AIIMS,” said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Minister said this in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on whether the government is planning to rename 20 AIIMS in the country after freedom fighters, regional heroes or their distinct geographical identity including the one in Andhra Pradesh.

In response to a another question seeking details of the existing arrangement regarding the counselling for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) medical admissions across the country, Mandaviya said: “The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conducts the counselling for seats of undergraduate (UG/MBBS) and PG medical courses as per the scheme devised by the Supreme Court.”

There is no proposal for centralised counselling for UG or PG medical courses for the academic year 2023-24, he added.

