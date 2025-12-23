'No PUC, No Fuel' drive to continue even after lifting of GRAP-IV curbs in Delhi: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi, Dec 23 Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the movement of a polluting vehicle in the city as a "crime" and announced that the government plans to continue its "No PUC, No Fuel" drive even after the lifting of the tough anti-pollution measures under GRAP-IV.

Addressing mediapersons, the Minister said, "We want all city vehicles to run after proper pollution checks as vehicular emission is the biggest contributor to pollution."

The Minister took note of complaints of laxity at some Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centres and said that after inspections, 12 such centres have been suspended and blacklisted.

"No leniency would be shown towards those indulging in bungling or wrongdoings related to PUCC," said Sirsa, adding that any act facilitating the movement of a polluting vehicle is no less than a "crime".

He also announced plans to develop an e-waste handling plant spread over 11 acre area in northwest Delhi's Holambi Kalan.

The Minister said the proposed revival of 160 water bodies with an expenditure of Rs 100 crore will also help check pollution levels.

Sirsa said the Delhi government has approved the setting up of four new automatic testing stations for commercial vehicles. "Currently, there is no setup for testing the fitness of commercial vehicles, and this move will also help to keep a check on vehicles coming from other states," he said.

The Minister said the government has also modified its order, making it mandatory for high-rise buildings to install anti-smog guns. "Now the building owners will also be allowed to install mist dispensers as these have proven to be very effective at ITO," he said.

He said 411 polluting industries have been issued closure notices by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also sealed nearly 400 units.

Sirsa said Western Disturbances are likely to impact Delhi's air adversely for another day or two, and the Delhi government is taking all possible measures to combat the poor air quality challenge during this period.

During the day, the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday hovered around 415, taking it to the 'severe' category with low visibility that delayed several flights and trains.

The currently enforced GRAP-IV refers to the Graded Response Action Plan's tough fourth stage under which stringent measures come into force with the deterioration of the AQI beyond 400.

