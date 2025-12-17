‘No PUC, no fuel’ rule to be enforced from tomorrow: Delhi Minister

New Delhi, Dec 17 The Delhi government will begin strict enforcement of the “No PUC, No Fuel” rule from December 18 as part of an intensified multi-pronged drive to curb worsening air pollution in the national capital.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday issued firm directives to agencies, petrol pump operators and the police to ensure compliance from day one.

Under the enforcement plan, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be denied fuel at petrol pumps across Delhi. Simultaneously, non-BS VI vehicles registered outside Delhi will be barred from entering the city.

Officials said 126 checkpoints, including border points, will be manned by 580 police personnel, supported by 37 Prakhar Vans. Transport department enforcement teams will also be stationed at petrol pumps and key entry points.

Chairing meetings with petrol pump dealers and senior traffic police officers, Sirsa said the government was fighting pollution on four fronts — vehicular emissions, dust, industrial pollution and solid waste.

He warned fuel dealers that supplying petrol or diesel to vehicles without PUCC would invite action, adding that ANPR cameras, voice alerts at fuel stations and police support would aid enforcement.

Calling for public cooperation, the minister appealed to citizens not to argue with enforcement staff.

“Please do not argue or create disputes with officers or pump staff. Delhi’s air is our shared heritage, cooperate for the health of our children and future. Every Delhiite must ensure their vehicle’s PUC certificate is up to date. More than a rule, it’s a collective responsibility,” he said.

In parallel, the government is exploring a partnership with Google Maps to create an integrated traffic management system. At least 100 traffic hotspots are proposed to be mapped for targeted interventions. A carpooling application to promote shared mobility is also under consideration.

The Public Works Department has meanwhile rolled out a permanent pothole-monitoring mechanism through a third-party survey agency to ensure repairs within 72 hours under an annual rate contract model. Another independent agency will audit pollution control measures on the ground throughout the year.

Earlier in the day, Sirsa, along with Trilokpuri MLA Ravikant, alleged that an AAP councillor was involved in setting garbage on fire in the Trilokpuri area to worsen pollution levels.

Calling the incident “deeply unfortunate,” the minister urged political parties to avoid what he termed harmful politics and cooperate in tackling Delhi’s air pollution crisis.

--IANS

sas/dan

